Hobby or investment: Meet the Melbourne man who owns 10,000 rare coins

In an age rapidly being overtaken by credit cards and electronic payments, the use of currency notes and coins may be on the decline for shoppers, but it isn’t the same for hobbyists like Sarbrinder Singh Kular, who are passionate to acquire rare and interesting notes and coins from across the world.





A keen numismatist, Mr Kular has been collecting coins, currency notes and antiques for over three decades now. His coins collection exceeds 10,000.





Mr Kular told SBS Punjabi that his collection contains thousands of coins made of silver, copper and bronze from countries India, Korea, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, New Zealand, Canada, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, China, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines Malaysia, Japan, USA and UAE.





“I collect them from any country. I have some very rare coins with imprints in various languages, like one 1707 silver coin from the erstwhile Kingdom of Persia amongst other ancient kingdoms.





“I also have an American Flowing Hair silver dollar coin that dates back to 1795. I have researched and found that it may have an international price anywhere between $5000 and $1 million,” he said.





The Flowing Hair dollar coin, a prized item in the collections of numismatists around the world, is said to be the first dollar coin to be issued by the United States federal government. Sarbrinder Singh Kular showing his coin collection. Source: Supplied by Mr Kular





Coins from home





Mr Kular says that a large part of his collection is related to the historical timelines of India and Australia.





“It’s my passion to collect coins from all around the world but much of my focus has been on those that are associated with my home state of Punjab in India and with Australia,” he added.





His interest in an old Australian copper penny from the 1940s took him to the regional town of Lismore in New South Wales.





“This one is quite unique. I was desperately searching for a penny from 1941 but had to settle for the ones from 1942 and 1943. I got them from an elderly woman who had only two of those and had already sold one. She offered me this penny at quite a substantial price,” he added.





Notably, Mr Kular owns many Australian coins from as early as the 1940s, paper notes of $1 and $2 apart from some historical ones from India, including the fabled Nanakshahi Sikka from Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s Sikh Empire and hundreds of silver and other coins dating back to British India. Sarbrinder Singh Kular has been collecting coins, currency and antiques for the last three decades. Source: Supplied by Mr Kular





Mr Kular’s passion for travel has tied well with his hobby.





“I often travel to regional areas across Australia to meet some very interesting people. This has provided me with the opportunity to acquire very rare and old coins that are not only important to Australia but also to the people who migrated here from across the world,” he said.





Mr Kular, who runs a pharmacy business in Ballarat, says that his passion for history has added to the sheen of his metallic collection.





“Every coin tells us a unique story. All you need is to have it and then reflect it on to the mirrors of history to know its importance,” he added.





Passion grew with age





His interest in collecting coins ignited when he was 10-years-old.





“From my fondest memories, I can recall that it started at a very young age. My interest was very different from the other children around me. I focused on old and rare coins that I’d often get as gifts from elderly people,” Mr Kular recalled.





Sarbrinder Singh Kular has a collection of over ten thousand coins. Source: Supplied by Mr Kular





Hobby or investment?





Mr Kular says that with his huge collection that has evolved over the years, he is now “thinking out of the hobby box”.





“I’ve spent thousands of dollars to build this rare collection. Through my extensive research, I can see a value attached to this venture which also prompts me to think that I could sell these items for profit,” he added.





Mr Kular now thinks that coin collecting can be a hobby as well as an investment.





“I started it for the sake of fun and as an engaging hobby. But now after digging deep and exploring what other people have been doing with their collection, I am keen to start a business given its unique potential,” he said. His collection contains a wide variety of coins acquired from across different nations of the world including India and Australia. Source: Supplied by Mr Kular





Take care





Mr Kular says he always takes a cautionary approach while acquiring or purchasing historical coins.





“I would advise that you must do a bit of research and take expert advice before you commit to spending a fortune on something that seems valuable to you.





“Normally, the date, mintmark and metal type are the key aspects that may need your attention. But you must make sure that they’re not just replicas or fake metal that were carved at a dodgy place,” he cautioned.





Click here to listen to the full interview with Mr Kular in Punjabi.

