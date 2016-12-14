Holiday security tips to keep your house safe

According to the 'Recorded Crime - Victims, Australia' data of the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the number of victims of all three property crime offence categories - Unlawful entry with intent, Motor vehicle theft and Other theft - increased in Australia.





In 2015, Unlawful entry with intent increased by 1% (2,637 victims), Motor vehicle theft by 3% (1,432 victims) and Other theft by 5% (23,364 victims).





Increases in all three property crime offence categories occurred in Victoria, Western Australia, Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory.





So, keeping in mind the recent spate of thefts and armed burglaries, here are top 10 holiday security tips from Neighbourhood Watch to make your home a bit safe from burglars when you are in India.





1. Don’t discuss your plans in public - It’s a bad idea to talk about your travel plans on the phone while on public transport or sitting in a public area.





2. Cancel newspaper delivery – If you get regular new papers delivered to your house, call the agency and temporarily cancel the service. Piled up newspapers at the front door are clear signs of a vacant house.





3. Put a hold on your post - Before leaving, apply to the post office to hold your post at the post office itself for the time period of your travel. Contact the post office for information on how early you need to apply for holding your post.





4 . Important documents and jewellery – Leave all your important documents eg., banking documents, house documents and valuables with a trustworthy friend or relative or put everything in a solid locker before you leave.





5 . Information on luggage - Many people have a habit of writing their full address on the luggage. Make sure that your address is not clearly visible to the general public at the airport and is written in a hidden place.





6 . Plants and lawn – If you have a lawn or plants and trees growing at your house, be sure to mow the lawn and trim the trees and plants before you leave so the house looks well-kept and lived in.





7 . Shed Items – Keep all valuable tools and vehicles inside a locked shed e.g., bicycle, gardening tools etc.





8. Give your house a lived in Look - Leave some curtains a bit open, leave old clothing on the drying line, shoes on the doorstep, and install an automatic timer to switch on and off the lights at night so that it gives an impression of someone living in the house.





9 . Doors and security - Lock all doors and if you have a security system, turn it on. You can also install security cameras for extra safety.





10. Phone calls - Divert all landline numbers to your mobile or do not leave a holiday message on your answering machine.





Apart from this, people can also register on neighborhood watch though an online form and the community can look out for their house while they are gone. The same also applies to the police. There is a form online that any member of the community can fill to inform the police about their absence and they can check on the house once in a while.



