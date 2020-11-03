Houses in Australia's capital cities become more affordable

A new report from Moody's Investors Service has found for new home loans in September, Australian households with two income-earners were paying 23 per cent of their monthly income on mortgage repayments. That's down from 25.1 per cent a year earlier.





Meanwhile the Reserve Bank believes the country's first recession in three decades may have ended in the September quarter.





The Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, Guy Debelle, told Senate Estimates the impact from Victoria's strict lockdown hasn't been as bad as expected.





"September quarter for the country probably recorded positive growth. The strength of the growth elsewhere in the country was more than the drag from Victoria, and possibly the drag from Victoria was a little less than what we guessed back in August."





