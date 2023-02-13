Housing market: Blocks are getting smaller, prices are getting larger

The state and territory breakdown of figures in the report shows house prices in Sydney, Brisbane and Canberra saw an easing pace of quarterly decline, while Melbourne, Adelaide and Hobart stabilised.





More expensive cities like Sydney and Canberra recorded their steepest annual decline in house prices in their cities' history, while Adelaide is the only capital city market to have new record high house and unit prices.





The appetite for units amidst the cost of living crisis persists with prices outperforming houses in the December quarter in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Darwin, while Melbourne unit prices are in the fastest annual decline in the city’s history.





In Canberra, it's the steepest since 1997.



