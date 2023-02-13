Housing market: Blocks are getting smaller, prices are getting larger

QLD HOUSING STOCK

Houses are seen in Brisbane, Friday, February 10, 2023. Queensland housing advocates are calling for the state government to put limits on the amount and size of rent rises allowed each year. Source: AAP / JONO SEARLE/AAPIMAGE

Housing affordability continues to deteriorate across most of the country, with a new report showing the average block size has shrunk 13 per cent in capital cities over the past decade. But the cost per square metre has not reduced - meaning buyers are effectively paying more for less.

The state and territory breakdown of figures in the report shows house prices in Sydney, Brisbane and Canberra saw an easing pace of quarterly decline, while Melbourne, Adelaide and Hobart stabilised.

More expensive cities like Sydney and Canberra recorded their steepest annual decline in house prices in their cities' history, while Adelaide is the only capital city market to have new record high house and unit prices.

The appetite for units amidst the cost of living crisis persists with prices outperforming houses in the December quarter in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Darwin, while Melbourne unit prices are in the fastest annual decline in the city’s history.

In Canberra, it's the steepest since 1997.

When you have a look at some of the suburbs across Australia, some of the suburbs that have the highest price per square metre are in suburbs that have a lot of townhouses, where land is really constrained and pressures on price are really high, driving up that price per square metre."
