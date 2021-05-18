How can migrants take 'action' towards Reconciliation?

The dates of National Reconciliation Week – 27 May to 3 June – commemorate the 1967 referendum and the High Court Mabo decision.





More than a word. Reconciliation takes action is the theme for National Reconciliation Week 2021. It marks 20 years of Reconciliation Australia, the national body for reconciliation.





Karen Mundine – a Bundjalung woman from Northern NSW – is the CEO of Reconciliation Australia.





“Reconciliation, it’s a journey for all Australians, how we think about the relationship with the First Australians, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People, and all Australians, whether you’re a new arrival or whether you’ve been here for a very long time.”





