How can migrants take 'action' towards Reconciliation?

Reconciliation Australia

This year marks 20 years of Reconciliation Australia - the national body for reconciliation. Source: Reconciliation Australia

Published 19 May 2021 at 9:56am, updated 31 May 2021 at 10:16am
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Paras Nagpal
National Reconciliation Week is a time for all Australians to learn about our shared histories, cultures and achievements, and to contribute to reconciliation by building better relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

The dates of National Reconciliation Week – 27 May to 3 June – commemorate the 1967 referendum and the High Court Mabo decision.

More than a word. Reconciliation takes action is the theme for National Reconciliation Week 2021. It marks 20 years of Reconciliation Australia, the national body for reconciliation.

Karen Mundine – a Bundjalung woman from Northern NSW – is the CEO of Reconciliation Australia.

“Reconciliation, it’s a journey for all Australians, how we think about the relationship with the First Australians, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People, and all Australians, whether you’re a new arrival or whether you’ve been here for a very long time.”

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.

