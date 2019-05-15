How do Australia’s Punjabis see Indian elections?

India’s massive electoral juggernaut spanning seven phases between April 11 and May 19 will reach its destination on May 23.





Over 900 million voters will have voted to decide their future by May 19, which marks the last phase of this process.





SBS Punjabi spoke with Punjabis living in Australia about how they view the electoral exercise in their home country sitting far away in their adopted home, Australia.





Click on the player at the top to listen to this feature in Punjabi.





