SBS Punjabi

How do Australia’s Punjabis see Indian elections?

SBS Punjabi

Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi

L-R: Indian PM Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Source: AAP, Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 May 2019 at 10:10pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:58pm
By Ruchika Talwar, Avneet Arora
Source: SBS

Will it be Narendra Modi again, or will Rahul Gandhi wrest power from him this time around? And what are India’s top election issues according to Australian-Punjabis? Australia’s Punjabi community weighs in on these issues and more.

Published 15 May 2019 at 10:10pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:58pm
By Ruchika Talwar, Avneet Arora
Source: SBS
India’s massive electoral juggernaut spanning seven phases between April 11 and May 19 will reach its destination on May 23.

Over 900 million voters will have voted to decide their future by May 19, which marks the last phase of this process.

SBS Punjabi spoke with Punjabis living in Australia about how they view the electoral exercise in their home country sitting far away in their adopted home, Australia.

Click on the player at the top to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Related stories

What do Australian Punjabis think about upcoming elections?

I have not done a single movie in five years: BJP candidate Kirron Kher

Police concerned about 'growing tensions' in Melbourne over Indian election



 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?