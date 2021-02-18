SBS Punjabi

How gaming can foster stronger ties with your grandchildren during COVID-19?

SBS Punjabi

Video Games

Source: Photo by JESHOOTS.com from Pexels

Published 18 February 2021 at 12:45pm, updated 25 July 2022 at 1:45pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS

During COVID-19, our ability to physically connect with extended family further hampered amid travel restrictions. Experts suggest that video-gaming could be the answer to keep intergenerational connections alive despite the physical distance.

Professor Brand’s “Digital Australia 2020” study found that 42 per cent of those aged 65 and overplay video games and that one-tenth of Australia’s video gamers are in retirement age.

Whilst older gamers tend to enjoy playing strategy games and traditional card or board games online, professor Brand notes that there was a re-rise of Minecraft, a 3D virtual reality world-building game with blocks during COVID-19.

He refers to a YouGov study which found that Minecraft servers reached an all-time high in traffic during late March and April last year when many around the world were forced to stay at home.

What that meant was that a lot of people around the world were playing Minecraft and we know that families including older adults and grandchildren were playing Minecraft together. So this is a world where you can chat inside the world and you can also build inside the world.

To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above. 

