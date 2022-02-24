How is Australia reopening for international students?

Australia is welcoming students back from around the globe and has announced certain concessions to make Australia a preferred destination for international students.







In December 2021 Australia reopened its border to fully vaccinated international students and announced a visa fee waiver.







Nasir Nawaz from ‘The Migration' is a registered migration agent, he explains the new rules.







"Pandemic scenario is much different, and it has much to offer because the international students, whoever is arriving in between 19 Jan 22 to 19 March 2022, they are entitled to get a refund for their student visa application."







Students will be able to apply for a refund up until 31 December 2022.







International students coming to Australia can now start working without waiting for the commencement of their course during this concession period, explains Nasir.







"Even condition 8105 says you cannot work before the commencement of your studies. But Australia has announced this relaxation. So, during this concession period, the student can work even before the commencement of their studies."







He says that due to the pandemic international students struggled a lot and lockdowns have impacted their mental health.







“Well, as you know, the Pandemic started around February 2020 and many students are stuck overseas and remaining they stayed in Australia. They've been struggling to find jobs in different states. As you know, they have been in long lockdown, and they have a snap lockdown, and it remained [like that] almost for one and a half years [or] more than that. So, the student couldn't find any jobs, they couldn't go to their universities and how were they supposed to pay University fees? So, they've been struggling for their studies [and] psychologically [for being] away from homesickness.”





Click on the player above to listen to this update in Punjabi.



