How to access services if you’re living with a disability in Australia

The NDIS aims to give people with disability choice and control over the support they need for a fulfilling life.





Migrants bring to Australia their unique health profiles and their needs are no different from the Australian-born population.





Australian society is diverse, with 26% of the population born overseas and 19% mainly speaking Language Other Than English (LOTE) at home.





Harry Rehal, a Local Area Coordinator (LAC) with the NDIS told SBS that the system wants to support all Australians who are affected by disabilities.





“The system is inclusive of all the communities who want our support and services,” he said.





“Accessing disability services by people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds have always been a matter of concern for a wide variety of reasons.





The NDIS can provide all people with disability with information and connections to services in their communities such as doctors, sporting clubs, support groups, libraries and schools, as well as information about what support is provided by each state and territory government. Harry Rehal works as a Local Area Coordinator (LAC) with NDIS/brotherhood of st Laurence at Broadmeadows in Melbourne. Source: Supplied





Mr Rehal said that the Local Area Coordinators are the public face of the NDIS in the community.





“We help people understand and access the NDIS and we also work with NDIS participants to develop and use their NDIS plan,” he adds.





“We want to encourage people to join NDIS and this is where our role comes as language speakers."





If you are a person with a disability and want to join the NDIS, you need to meet the access requirements. These include the availability of the Scheme where you live; your age; your residency status; your disability and in some cases your early intervention requirements.





If you think you meet these criteria, you can apply to join the NDIS .





To find out more about the rollout in your area visit NDIS or call 1800 800 110. Information is also available in different languages .





