How to change your name in Australia

Queue Source: Getty Images
Published 22 September 2016 at 4:36pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
There are many reasons why a person may wish to change their name. It could be because they got married, divorced, they prefer another name or because they need to formalise certain documents. While the process to change is relatively simple, there are concerns some migrants change their name to avoid discrimination. Preeti McCarthy explains.
Published 22 September 2016 at 4:36pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share