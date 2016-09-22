SBS Punjabi

How to change your name in Australia

SBS Punjabi

Queue

Queue Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 September 2016 at 4:36pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

There are many reasons why a person may wish to change their name. It could be because they got married, divorced, they prefer another name or because they need to formalise certain documents. While the process to change is relatively simple, there are concerns some migrants change their name to avoid discrimination. Preeti McCarthy explains.

Published 22 September 2016 at 4:36pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?