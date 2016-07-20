How to complete the Census

SBS Punjabi

The 2016 census on August 9 will be Australia's biggest ever survey.The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) expects to count twenty-four million people from more than two hundred countries speaking over three hundred languagesRun every five years, the census identifies key characteristics of the population to help plan for the country's future. And this year most people will complete it online.Preeti McCarthy finds out more.

Published 20 July 2016 at 11:16pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
