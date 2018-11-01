How to improve English and prepare for IELTS

According to IDP, over 3 million candidates take IELTS worldwide every year. Source: Supplied
Published 1 November 2018 at 11:37am, updated 1 November 2018 at 5:52pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
IELTS is an English language test that is often a pre-requisite for international study, migration and work. In order to do well in IELTS you must prepare and practise English during the months and weeks leading up to the test, says Rasna HS, a Melbourne-based English tutor and IELTS instructor.
Published 1 November 2018 at 11:37am, updated 1 November 2018 at 5:52pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share