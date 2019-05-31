SBS Punjabi

Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Kaabil’ to be released in China next week

SBS Punjabi

Bollywood GupShup

Ritik Roshan's Kaabil will be released in China. Source: Harpreet Kaur

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 May 2019 at 10:41am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Listen to Bollywood Gupshup and enjoy some music clips of upcoming Bollywood films.

Published 31 May 2019 at 10:41am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
In this week's Bollywood Gupshup, find out more about China's love affair with Bollywood, as Hrithik Roshan heads there to release his film Kaabil;

Alia Bhatt  beats Bollywood queens to be crowned the 'most desirable woman';

Salman Khan's 'Bharat' is ready for release on 5th June, which has a song in voice of Sukhvinder Singh;

Ajay Devgan's father Veeru Devgan, a famous stunt director has passed away. Many leading Bollywood personalities payed homage.

Vadda Grewal has re-mixed famous song, Yaaran di Yaari yet again.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other related stories

Guru Randhawa releases duet with American rapper Pitbull

Diljit Dosanjh starrer Soorma is well received by viewers

Punjabi song 'Laung Lachi' second in YouTube’s top trending videos



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?