Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Kaabil’ to be released in China next week

In this week's Bollywood Gupshup, find out more about China's love affair with Bollywood, as Hrithik Roshan heads there to release his film Kaabil;





Alia Bhatt beats Bollywood queens to be crowned the 'most desirable woman';





Salman Khan's 'Bharat' is ready for release on 5th June, which has a song in voice of Sukhvinder Singh;





Ajay Devgan's father Veeru Devgan, a famous stunt director has passed away. Many leading Bollywood personalities payed homage.





Vadda Grewal has re-mixed famous song, Yaaran di Yaari yet again.





