'I have worked tirelessly for many years to address community issues': Aruna Chandrala

Aruna Chandrala

Labor candidate for 2019 NSW upper house elections Source: Aruna Chandrala

Published 18 March 2019 at 4:01pm
By MP Singh
Aruna Chandrala, the Labor candidate for NSW Upper House describes herself as a 'champion community worker who has provided help and support on many community matters like accidental deaths and repatriating the bodies back to India.'

Aruna Chandrala is a founder member and president of Telugu Pallugu association for many years.

‘I migrated to Australia about 40 years ago and since then have worked only and only for the rights of our community. I worked as president of United Indian Association, which has approximately 22 other Indian associations under its umbrella, representing each state of India’.

Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Ms Chandrala said, ‘I have worked closely with Indian High commissions to help sending dead bodies of the students and other people who had accidental deaths and eventually was able to set up a benevolent fund for any mishaps in the future’.

‘I have joined the Labor party only recently, after carefully studying its policies that are close to my beliefs and thoughts. I am sure I can provide better service to the community under Labor party. When I was born, my dad was in the village panchayat. Often, I sat in his lap when he made decisions. That gave me intrinsic skills which will be very useful in politics.’

‘If elected, I would like to address Medicare, Visa for seniors, more funds for language schools etc’.

It is noteworthy that NSW elections for both Lower and Upper Houses will be held on Saturday, March 23rd. Pre-polling has already started.

