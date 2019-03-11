SBS Punjabi

I want to be the 'Samraat' of politics, says teenage candidate contesting NSW elections

SBS Punjabi

NSW state elections

Samraat Joshua Grewal contesting Sydney's Mount Druit seat is backed by Indian community. Source: Samraat

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 March 2019 at 3:53pm, updated 11 March 2019 at 4:27pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

Samraat Joshua Grewal’s great grandfather Mehtab Singh Grewal was a minister in Maharaja Hira Singh’s court. Following his footsteps, 18-year-old Samraat Grewal wants to address the real issues that challenge the youth these days and he is a candidate in this month's NSW elections.

Published 11 March 2019 at 3:53pm, updated 11 March 2019 at 4:27pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
‘It is in my blood to be a politician and lead the society’, says the confident Christian Democratic Party candidate, Samraat Joshua Grewal.

Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Samraat expressed his feelings that, ‘One should not support only that group of people which voted for you; there should be no discrimination in how governments treat the rich and poor, rather we should treat everyone equally.’

‘I want to address major youth issues like mental health, getting the right education and finding the right jobs. An educated population is a good one’, says Samraat.

NSW state elections
Only 18 years old Samraat wants to address issues faced by the youth of today. Source: Samraat


Samraat Grewal is inspired by Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s golden rule that comprised of people from different religions, cultures and sexes who were treated equally and fairly. Samraat compares Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s kingdom with Australian society 'where everyone is free to enjoy their beliefs'.

Speaking about his Christian Democratic Party Samraat said, ‘CDP by its name is run by Christians, but it is not that they only support Christians. Rather they take Christian values of equality and one law for all.’

Being a teenager himself, Samraat wants to do and address things in a completely different way.

‘I am tapping all sorts of electronic media for my campaign, using all the latest social media tools to spread my message’.

‘In this age, most people seek information from online sources. No one likes to receive physical paper-based materials anymore. I want to bring a change as most of the traditional politicians focus on how to get more votes, and they don’t have a real connection with society.’

'I want to raise the issues that most of these politicians are neglecting. They are diverting attention to issues like marriage debate, pay gaps etc. Whereas most people want to afford a house, give quality education to their children.'

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other related stories

'Citizenship delays are a scandal and a crisis': Chris Bowen

Labor will continue to oppose citizenship changes: Chris Bowen

Nationals elect Gurmesh Singh as Coffs Harbour candidate

Is the current government 'too tough on migrants'?

'Significant increase' in processing of Australian citizenship applications: Citizenship Minister



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?