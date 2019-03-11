I want to be the 'Samraat' of politics, says teenage candidate contesting NSW elections

‘It is in my blood to be a politician and lead the society’, says the confident Christian Democratic Party candidate, Samraat Joshua Grewal.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Samraat expressed his feelings that, ‘One should not support only that group of people which voted for you; there should be no discrimination in how governments treat the rich and poor, rather we should treat everyone equally.’





‘I want to address major youth issues like mental health, getting the right education and finding the right jobs. An educated population is a good one’, says Samraat.





Only 18 years old Samraat wants to address issues faced by the youth of today. Source: Samraat





Samraat Grewal is inspired by Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s golden rule that comprised of people from different religions, cultures and sexes who were treated equally and fairly. Samraat compares Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s kingdom with Australian society 'where everyone is free to enjoy their beliefs'.





Speaking about his Christian Democratic Party Samraat said, ‘CDP by its name is run by Christians, but it is not that they only support Christians. Rather they take Christian values of equality and one law for all.’





Being a teenager himself, Samraat wants to do and address things in a completely different way.





‘I am tapping all sorts of electronic media for my campaign, using all the latest social media tools to spread my message’.





‘In this age, most people seek information from online sources. No one likes to receive physical paper-based materials anymore. I want to bring a change as most of the traditional politicians focus on how to get more votes, and they don’t have a real connection with society.’





'I want to raise the issues that most of these politicians are neglecting. They are diverting attention to issues like marriage debate, pay gaps etc. Whereas most people want to afford a house, give quality education to their children.'





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .















