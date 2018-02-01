Labor will continue to oppose citizenship changes: Chris Bowen

The Labor frontbencher recently visited India to attend Australia India Leadership Dialog summit, which was held in New Delhi. After that, he visited Ahmedabad for a day.





The Shadow Treasurer and member for Fairfield, Chris Bowen has attended all the previous three Dialogues and stressed that a lot comes out of such meetings where issues are discussed and solutions are agreed upon.





Mr Bowen said he has "close relations with India, as well as the Indian diaspora".





He said he first visited India about 20 years ago and has "noticed a big change since then, in terms of infrastructural development and poverty control".

When asked about what would be Labor party’s stand if the federal government brings back proposed changes in citizenship laws in near future, Mr Bowen said very clearly that "Labor will stand to oppose any such changes – the next time and every time the government tries to present the bill in parliament - even with modifications."





Mr Bowen, said he always support exports but need to look into the latest declaration made by Prime Minister regarding boosting the arms Exports, "Because it is a sensitive matter and we don’t know where the arms would end up eventually."





