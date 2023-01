Gulman Kaur marched in the Anzac Day parade today in Sydney, where she spoke to SBS Punjabi .





"Australian Defence Force is a diverse organisation that inspires you to achieve your highest potential," she said.





Hear what inspired her to join Royal Australian Air Force





