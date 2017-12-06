SBS Punjabi

'I want to be remembered by the audience': Yogesh Chhabra

actor

Actor-Director Yogesh Chhabra recently awarded by Indian-Australian community. Source: SBS

Published 6 December 2017 at 8:44pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:23am
By Gautam Kapil, ਗੌਤਮ ਕਪਿਲ
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Veteran Punjabi movie star, now a film director and producer, Yogesh Chhabra is in Sydney now days. He is working on his upcoming Punjabi movie project. In conversation with Gautam Kapil, he is sharing his Pollywood and Bollywood experiences.

Available in other languages
Yogesh Chhabra has worked in more than three dozen Bollywood and Punjabi movies. He is a trained actor, who learnt his craft at the famous Film & Television Institute of India, Pune. In the beginning of his career he worked in ‘Namak Haram’ with Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Mere Apne’ with Vinod Khanna, ‘
Zehreela Insaan
’ ‘
Ganga Ki Saugand
’ ‘
Teen Ekkey
’ and more.   

Then, he was launched in Punjabi movies by Mehar Mittal, with his first appearance in 1981’s “Jai Maa Sherawali”. After that he never looked back, and gave blockbuster performances in 'Sarpanch.' 'Nain Preeto De’, ‘Patwari’, ‘Mamla Gadbad Hai’ and many more.

actor
Source: Flicker/SBS


Yogesh has come to Australia, for his new Punjabi movie, as a director. He is remaking ‘Jai Maa Shera Wali’, with a new plot. Linking his story with Australia, Yogesh told SBS Punjabi, that he is also in search of new actors for his remake named as “Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai’.   

 

