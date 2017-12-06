'I want to be remembered by the audience': Yogesh Chhabra

Yogesh Chhabra has worked in more than three dozen Bollywood and Punjabi movies. He is a trained actor, who learnt his craft at the famous Film & Television Institute of India, Pune. In the beginning of his career he worked in ‘Namak Haram’ with Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Mere Apne’ with Vinod Khanna, ‘ Zehreela Insaan ’ ‘ Ganga Ki Saugand ’ ‘ Teen Ekkey ’ and more.





Then, he was launched in Punjabi movies by Mehar Mittal, with his first appearance in 1981’s “Jai Maa Sherawali”. After that he never looked back, and gave blockbuster performances in 'Sarpanch.' 'Nain Preeto De’, ‘Patwari’, ‘Mamla Gadbad Hai’ and many more.





Source: Flicker/SBS





Yogesh has come to Australia, for his new Punjabi movie, as a director. He is remaking ‘Jai Maa Shera Wali’, with a new plot. Linking his story with Australia, Yogesh told SBS Punjabi, that he is also in search of new actors for his remake named as “Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai’.















