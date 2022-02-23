SBS Punjabi

‘I want to see more people connecting with my mother tongue’, HSC Punjabi topper Lovisha Gangwani

SBS Punjabi

Lovisha Gangwani

HSC Punjabi topper Lovisha Gangwani never expected that she will secure the top position. Source: Lovisha Gangwani

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 February 2022 at 8:46am, updated 24 February 2022 at 8:57am
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

Meet Lovisha Gangwani who topped HSC's Punjabi subject this year with another fellow student by securing 99 marks out of 100. Lovisha credits this success to her family members who helped her by speaking Punjabi at home.

Published 24 February 2022 at 8:46am, updated 24 February 2022 at 8:57am
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Lovisha spent 2-3 hours over the weekend exclusively for her Punjabi subject in HSC.
  • She says her teacher helped her overcome the weaknesses she had in Punjabi.
  • All her family members speak Punjabi at home.
Sharing her success with SBS Punjabi Lovisha Gangwani said, “My speaking skills were very strong, but I lacked in the written side of it. However, my teacher helped me to overcome this shortcoming and thereby I eventually managed to top in Punjabi”.

Ms Gangwani went to The Hills Sports High School in Seven Hills, Sydney, the only school of NSW Department of Education in Sydney that provides Punjabi language classes to high school students on Saturdays.

“I studied at the Catholic School in Blacktown to pursue my routine HSC subjects and over the weekend, I used to go to the Saturday School of Community Languages to learn Punjabi”.

Advertisement
HSC Punjabi topper
Lovisha Gangwani spent 2-3 hours for her Punjabi subject. Source: Lovisha Gangwani


Ms Gangwani said, “My private school always encouraged me to continue with my mother language and that’s why I was able to achieve this success”.

“To improve my Punjabi skills even further, I used to read a variety of books procured from a range of sources”.

I feel proud of my Punjabi skills but I never expected that I will top in this subject.
Lovisha said she used to devote at least two to three hrs to this subject.

“Initially I thought that Punjabi would be an easy choice but over time I realized that I have to give more time to excel in this subject."

Migrated to Australia in 2017 Ms Ganwani’s family visits Punjab, India almost every year where they try to assimilate with the Punjabi community.

“I would love to support other students who study Punjabi in their High Schools. Also, I will try my best to take part in various Punjabi competitions,” Ms Gangwani said.

Listen to
SBS Punjabi
Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on
Facebook
and
Twitter
.

Other related podcasts

'Sat Sri Akaal': This HSC topper taught common Punjabi words to his schoolmates

SBS Punjabi podcasts helped me improve my Punjabi: HSC topper Jasmeet Kaur



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack