‘I want to see more people connecting with my mother tongue’, HSC Punjabi topper Lovisha Gangwani

Highlights Lovisha spent 2-3 hours over the weekend exclusively for her Punjabi subject in HSC.

She says her teacher helped her overcome the weaknesses she had in Punjabi.

All her family members speak Punjabi at home.

Sharing her success with SBS Punjabi Lovisha Gangwani said, “My speaking skills were very strong, but I lacked in the written side of it. However, my teacher helped me to overcome this shortcoming and thereby I eventually managed to top in Punjabi”.





Ms Gangwani went to The Hills Sports High School in Seven Hills, Sydney, the only school of NSW Department of Education in Sydney that provides Punjabi language classes to high school students on Saturdays.





“I studied at the Catholic School in Blacktown to pursue my routine HSC subjects and over the weekend, I used to go to the Saturday School of Community Languages to learn Punjabi”.





Lovisha Gangwani spent 2-3 hours for her Punjabi subject. Source: Lovisha Gangwani





Ms Gangwani said, “My private school always encouraged me to continue with my mother language and that’s why I was able to achieve this success”.





“To improve my Punjabi skills even further, I used to read a variety of books procured from a range of sources”.





I feel proud of my Punjabi skills but I never expected that I will top in this subject.

Lovisha said she used to devote at least two to three hrs to this subject.





“Initially I thought that Punjabi would be an easy choice but over time I realized that I have to give more time to excel in this subject."





Migrated to Australia in 2017 Ms Ganwani’s family visits Punjab, India almost every year where they try to assimilate with the Punjabi community.





“I would love to support other students who study Punjabi in their High Schools. Also, I will try my best to take part in various Punjabi competitions,” Ms Gangwani said.





