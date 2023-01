Our listeners know us (the SBS Punjabi team) as dedicated journalists, as lovers of our mother language Punjabi, and probably identify us best through our voices - as we bring you the Punjabi hour on SBS Radio every week night. But what makes us tick? Who do we think we are??





Here are SBS Punjabi's Preeti McCarthy, MP Singh, Preetinder Singh Grewal, Shamsher Kainth and Manpreet K Singh talking about our identity and inviting you to share your thoughts on who do you think you are....