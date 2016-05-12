If you haven't enrolled, you won't be able to vote in the Australian federal elections

With just two months to go until Australia goes to the polls, the Australian Electoral Commission is reminding people to enrol to vote.











Citizens have until 8pm on Monday May the 23rd to check or update their details, or join the electoral roll for the first time.











The A-E-C says nearly a million Australians are missing from the roll.











Joe Caputo, head of the Federation of Ethnic Communities' Council of Australia , says he believes a good portion of this is likely to be people from migrant communities.











He says while most want to be part of the voting process, many don't realise how to go about it.





















