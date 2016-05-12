If you haven't enrolled, you won't be able to vote in the Australian federal elections

SBS Punjabi

Polling booth on election

Polling Day Imagery Source: SBS Radio

Published 12 May 2016 at 7:56pm, updated 12 May 2016 at 10:15pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

With an upcoming federal election, the Australian Electoral Commission is reminding people to ensure they're registered to vote. But, for many people from migrant and non-English speaking backgrounds, it may not be that easy,

With just two months to go until Australia goes to the polls, the Australian Electoral Commission is reminding people to enrol to vote.

 

Citizens have until 8pm on Monday May the 23rd to check or update their details, or join the electoral roll for the first time.

 

The A-E-C says nearly a million Australians are missing from the roll.

 

Joe Caputo, head of the Federation of Ethnic Communities' Council of Australia , says he believes a good portion of this is likely to be people from migrant communities.

 

He says while most want to be part of the voting process, many don't realise how to go about it.

 

 

 

