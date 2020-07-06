Impact of COVID-19 on the physical and mental health of Australians

Eating well, sleeping well and exercising are all staples of a healthy lifestyle but they've taken a big hit in recent times according to a CSIRO survey.





The survey results of 4090 Australians show that around two thirds of them have reduced the amount of time spent exercising during COVID-19, while 58 per cent of them were less happy with life.





41 percent of people feel their mental wellbeing has been impacted.





Some of the lifestyle changes, particularly in the area of diet, haven't helped those statistics.





Pennie McCoy is a dietician, she says exercise and good eating habits go together.





"60 per cent of people were reporting that their ability to exercise was challenged and that has an impact on food choices as well. We know that exercise and diet go hand in hand so when you are exercising well you might be more motivated to eat better as well. So when you reverse that then food choices can become more challenged."





To hear the full report click on the audio link above.





