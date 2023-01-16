Indian-origin doctor Muskan Jangra wins Miss India Australia 2022 title

Highlights Dr Jangra says she is passionate about acting and dancing.

She recently acquired her degree in medicine from University of Adelaide.

Born and brought up in Chandigarh, India, Dr Jangra migrated to Australia with her family nearly twelve years ago and has since lived in Bordertown, South Australia, near the state border with Victoria.





The newly crowned Raj Suri Miss India Australia has recently graduated as a doctor from the University of Adelaide.





The 24-year-old says while she was always inclined towards acting and dancing, she never thought she would enter a beauty pageant, let alone win it.





"Growing up, I always had a creative mindset and had an interest in performing arts, but I never imagined I would ever participate in a beauty pageant," she says.





The Miss India Australia pageant, founded by film producer, actor and photographer Raj Suri, is a national talent hunt platform for women of Indian origin in Australia.





Launched in 2001, it has now evolved into a preferred approach for young Australian women aspiring to make inroads into the Indian film and fashion industries.



Dr Muskan Jangra with her family Credit: Supplied Dr Jangra says she always had medicine on her mind and worked very hard to achieve her degree.





"I channelised all my efforts towards becoming a doctor, which is a goal I set for myself at a very young age."'





While professionally, Ms Jangra wants to specialise in critical care and women's health, she says acting and dancing will always remain close to her heart.





"Medicine is a gratifying career, but dance is my passion. I believe it's therapeutic and brings out my creative side."



Muskan Jangra lives in Bordertown, a country town of South Australia. Credit: Supplied She adds that she wants to use her pageant victory to prove that women can be both beautiful and intellectual.

