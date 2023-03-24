India Diary: Cops question family members as hunt for Amritpal Singh continues

amrit.jpg

The seven pictures of Amritpal Singh released by the Punjab Police appealing to people to help them in tracking them. Credit: Punjab Police

Punjab Police questioned Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh’s wife, Kirandeep Kaur and mother, Balwinder Kaur, at his native village of Jallupur Khera in Amritsar on Wednesday as Mr Singh continues to evade arrest. This and more in our weekly news bulletin from India.

Authorities in India have been on a nationwide hunt for Amritpal Singh, a hardline Sikh leader from Punjab, who rose to prominence for supporting the Khalistan movement, which calls for the creation of a separate Sikh state.

Hunt for Amritpal Singh enters day 7

Thousands of paramilitary police have been deployed to nab the 30-year-old who has succeeded in eluding arrest since 18 March.

In their pursuit, the police have also released seven photos of Mr Singh, including one from 2021 that shows him without a turban.

As the self-proclaimed preacher continues to remain on the run, the Punjab and Haryana High Court reprimanded the state police for failing to apprehend him and questioned how he managed to escape despite a sizable police presence in the province.

On Wednesday, Sukhchain Singh Gill, the inspector general of police for Punjab, told the Indian media that they have arrested at least 154 supporters of Singh. The authorities also cut the internet services in the north Indian state to shut down communications, which were later restored in most areas.

Meanwhile, a police team was also spotted at his native village of Jallupur Khera in Amritsar two days ago. According to Indian media reports, the police personnel questioned the absconding Sikh leader’s mother and wife.

However, Satinder Singh, the senior superintendent of police, denied the reports and maintained that their visit was a “routine matter.”

The issue of his arrest has also created ripples in Australia.
Earlier this week, members of the Sikh community gathered outside the federal parliament in Canberra in a peaceful protest against Mr Singh’s arrest and the mass suspension of internet services in parts of Punjab.

Click on the audio icon to listen to this news and other updates from India in Punjabi.
