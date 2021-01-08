India Diary: Farmers take out massive tractor march to intensify protest against farm laws

Amid heavy deployment of police, thousands of farmers on Thursday rallied on tractors from protest sites near New Delhi's border points ahead of the next round of crucial talks expected to be held later today.





Jagmohan Singh, the general secretary of the Bhartiya Kissan Union Ekta, said the purpose of the march is to show that the farmers will continue to protest against the newly-enacted laws "peacefully" until they are repealed.





More than 3000 tractors and trolleys reportedly participated in the march that started around 11 am (IST) on Thursday and covered the eastern and western peripheral expressways that form a ring around the national capital.





The protesting farm unions said this was just a "rehearsal" for their proposed tractor parade slated for January 26 later this month that will converge in New Delhi after starting from different parts of the north Indian states of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.





