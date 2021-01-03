India Diary: Farmers brave harsh winter and rain as they continue to protest at Delhi borders

Thousands of farmers agitating against the Indian government’s three new agriculture laws have been facing a harsh spell of winter and rains at the New Delhi borders.





The farmers who began their protests about 40 days ago were seen huddled together under blankets inside their vehicles in an attempt to stay warm. They have been staying in temporary shelters and tractor trollies covered with waterproof tarpaulin sheets to shield themselves from rain and mist.





Meanwhile, the six rounds of talks between government ministers and farmers' union leaders have so far failed to resolve the current deadlock. The government has repeatedly said while the laws can be amended, it is against repealing the bills.





Farmers have since rejected government's proposal to amend the legislation saying the only way to move ahead from here is the complete and unconditional withdrawal of the recent fam laws.





The ongoing agitation, which is now in its seventh week, has seen hundreds of thousands of farmers and their families, primarily from the northern Indian states of Punjab and Haryana, gathering at the capital’s doorstep.





Click on the audio player t o hear the full audio report.





