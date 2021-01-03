SBS Punjabi

India Diary: Farmers brave harsh winter and rain as they continue to protest at Delhi borders

SBS Punjabi

Farmers warn of massive tractor rally if the demands not met in Jan 4 talks.

Farmers plan massive tractor rally on January 26 at New Delhi. Source: BKU Ugrahan

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 January 2021 at 10:41am, updated 4 January 2021 at 11:26am
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Paramjit Sona
Source: SBS

As the deadlock between the farmers and the government continues, protestors intensify their agitation against the new farm bills despite the biting cold and the invasive showers at New Delhi's borders. All this and more, in this week's India Diary.

Published 4 January 2021 at 10:41am, updated 4 January 2021 at 11:26am
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Paramjit Sona
Source: SBS
Thousands of farmers agitating against the Indian government’s three new agriculture laws have been facing a harsh spell of winter and rains at the New Delhi borders. 

The farmers who began their protests about 40 days ago were seen huddled together under blankets inside their vehicles in an attempt to stay warm. They have been staying in temporary shelters and tractor trollies covered with waterproof tarpaulin sheets to shield themselves from rain and mist.

Meanwhile, the six rounds of talks between government ministers and farmers' union leaders have so far failed to resolve the current deadlock. The government has repeatedly said while the laws can be amended, it is against repealing the bills.

Advertisement
Farmers have since rejected government's proposal to amend the legislation saying the only way to move ahead from here is the complete and unconditional withdrawal of the recent fam laws.

The ongoing agitation, which is now in its seventh week, has seen hundreds of thousands of farmers and their families, primarily from the northern Indian states of Punjab and Haryana, gathering at the capital’s doorstep.

Click on the audio player to hear the full audio report.

LISTEN TO
India Diary: Farmers brave harsh winter and rain as they continue to protest at Delhi borders image

India Diary: Farmers brave harsh winter and rain as they continue to protest at Delhi borders

SBS Punjabi

03/01/202108:06


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Also Read

‘High spirits and Langar legacy’: Farmers brave tear gas and water cannons to barricade Delhi

International student skydives from 15,000 ft in Melbourne to show support for Indian farmers’ protest

International support grows for Indian farmers’ protests



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack