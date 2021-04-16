India Diary: Government fast-tracks emergency approvals for foreign-made vaccines as COVID-19 cases soar

India's Health Ministry has confirmed that the vaccines authorised by the World Health Organization (WHO) or authorities in the United States, Europe, Britain and Japan could be granted EUA (Emergency Use Listing) as the country grapples to contain the second wave of coronavirus.





"The first 100 beneficiaries of such foreign vaccines shall be assessed for seven days for safety outcomes before it is rolled out for further immunisation programme within the country," the health ministry said in a statement.











