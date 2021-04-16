SBS Punjabi

India Diary: Government fast-tracks emergency approvals for foreign-made vaccines as COVID-19 cases soar

India Coronavirus vaccine rollout

A health worker administering COVID-19 vaccine at the Zonal Hospital in Dharmsala, India. Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia

Published 16 April 2021 at 1:43pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
India on Wednesday said it would fast-track emergency approvals for foreign-produced COVID-19 vaccines that have been granted emergency authorisation in other countries, as the country continues to witness a record surge in daily infections. All this and more in our weekly news segment from India.

India's Health Ministry has confirmed that the vaccines authorised by the World Health Organization (WHO) or authorities in the United States, Europe, Britain and Japan could be granted EUA (Emergency Use Listing) as the country grapples to contain the second wave of coronavirus.

"The first 100 beneficiaries of such foreign vaccines shall be assessed for seven days for safety outcomes before it is rolled out for further immunisation programme within the country," the health ministry said in a statement.

 

Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.

