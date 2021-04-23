SBS Punjabi

India Diary: 'Lockdown should be last resort,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges states in address to nation

SBS Punjabi

Modi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat Source: Twitter

Published 23 April 2021 at 10:13am, updated 23 April 2021 at 10:17am
By Avneet Arora
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS

As the coronavirus situation continues to escalate in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday, urging states to refrain from imposing lockdowns and treat it as the last resort. He instead asked them to focus on micro-containment. All this and more in our weekly news bulletin from India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that if all states were to observe COVID appropriate behaviour, there would be no need for stringent reactions like imposing a lockdown.

He also assured that the efforts are going on to ensure an ample supply of medical oxygen across the country, with contribution from both public and private entities.

"We have to protect the nation from lockdown. I urge states to treat lockdown as a last resort. We need to focus on micro-containment," the Prime Minister said during his address to the nation.

“Were we to observe COVID-appropriate behaviour with collective enforcement, then we wouldn't need curfews and containment zones. Then, a lockdown would simply be out of the question," he added




Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.

