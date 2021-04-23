India Diary: 'Lockdown should be last resort,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges states in address to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that if all states were to observe COVID appropriate behaviour, there would be no need for stringent reactions like imposing a lockdown.





He also assured that the efforts are going on to ensure an ample supply of medical oxygen across the country, with contribution from both public and private entities.





"We have to protect the nation from lockdown. I urge states to treat lockdown as a last resort. We need to focus on micro-containment," the Prime Minister said during his address to the nation.





Advertisement

“Were we to observe COVID-appropriate behaviour with collective enforcement, then we wouldn't need curfews and containment zones. Then, a lockdown would simply be out of the question," he added













Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .











