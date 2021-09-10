India Diary: Narendra Singh Tomar​ asks industry to make affordable tools and machines for small farmers

Addressing the annual meeting of the Tractor and Mechanization Association (TMA) on 8 September, Mr Tomar asked the industry to focus on boosting the exports of agriculture implements.





The minister said small farmers, having less than two hectares of farmland, comprise 85 per cent of the total farmers in the country.





He suggested that the TMA should partner with Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and use corporate social responsibility funds to ensure that all research and technology available at these centres reach small and marginal farmers.





Advertisement

Calling for increased use of technology in the farm sector, the minister also said, "efforts should also be made to increase exports of agriculture implements in a big way".





Click on the link above to listen to this bulletin in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









