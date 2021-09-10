SBS Punjabi

India Diary: Narendra Singh Tomar​ asks industry to make affordable tools and machines for small farmers

SBS Punjabi

Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar. Source: Twitter

Published 10 September 2021 at 12:56pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Paramjeet Sona
Source: SBS

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar has urged the states to take advantage of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund so that benefits can reach small and marginal farmers who lack basic facilities. All this and more in our weekly news bulletin from India.

Addressing the annual meeting of the Tractor and Mechanization Association (TMA) on 8 September, Mr Tomar asked the industry to focus on boosting the exports of agriculture implements.

The minister said small farmers, having less than two hectares of farmland, comprise 85 per cent of the total farmers in the country.

He suggested that the TMA should partner with Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and use corporate social responsibility funds to ensure that all research and technology available at these centres reach small and marginal farmers.

Calling for increased use of technology in the farm sector, the minister also said, "efforts should also be made to increase exports of agriculture implements in a big way".

Click on the link above to listen to this bulletin in Punjabi.

