SBS Punjabi

India Diary: PM Modi chairs meeting to commemorate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur

SBS Punjabi

Modi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat Source: Twitter

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 April 2021 at 10:15am
By Avneet Arora
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to commemorate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Guru of Sikhs, on Thursday via video conference. This and more in our weekly news segment from India.

Published 9 April 2021 at 10:15am
By Avneet Arora
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is important for the new generation to be aware of and understand the stages of Guru Tegh Bahadur's life.

"All of you are aware of stages of his (Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur) life, but it is important for the new generation of the nation too to know and understand it. From Guru Nanak Dev to Guru Tegh Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh - our Sikh Guru tradition is a philosophy of life in itself," Mr Modi said during the virtual meeting.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Union home minister Amit Shah were also present in the meeting.

Advertisement
 

Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


READ MORE

India Diary: COVID-19 vaccination for people above 45 years begins as cases soar

India Diary: COVID-19 surge in Punjab and Maharashtra of grave concern, says government



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack