India Diary: PM Modi chairs meeting to commemorate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is important for the new generation to be aware of and understand the stages of Guru Tegh Bahadur's life.





"All of you are aware of stages of his (Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur) life, but it is important for the new generation of the nation too to know and understand it. From Guru Nanak Dev to Guru Tegh Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh - our Sikh Guru tradition is a philosophy of life in itself," Mr Modi said during the virtual meeting.





Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Union home minister Amit Shah were also present in the meeting.





