SBS Punjabi

India Diary: PM Modi concerned over people not following COVID protocols in hill stations and markets

SBS Punjabi

PM Narendra Modi chairs a review meeting on Medical Oxygen-related issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference, in New Delhi on Friday Source: ANI

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 July 2021 at 10:42am
Presented by Paramjit Sona
Source: SBS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his displeasure over people crowding at hill stations and markets without wearing masks or observing social distancing norms. All this and more in our weekly news segment from India.

Published 16 July 2021 at 10:42am
Presented by Paramjit Sona
Source: SBS
PM Modi has urged people to remain cautious and strictly follow protocols to prevent a third wave of the coronavirus spread.

"It is true that tourism, trade and business have been greatly affected due to the coronavirus. But today, I will say with great emphasis that having huge crowds in hill stations, markets without masks and not following COVID protocols is a matter of concern and is not right," he said during an interaction with chief ministers of eight North-Eastern states through video conferencing.

Advertisement
Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the full report in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack