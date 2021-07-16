India Diary: PM Modi concerned over people not following COVID protocols in hill stations and markets

PM Modi has urged people to remain cautious and strictly follow protocols to prevent a third wave of the coronavirus spread.





"It is true that tourism, trade and business have been greatly affected due to the coronavirus. But today, I will say with great emphasis that having huge crowds in hill stations, markets without masks and not following COVID protocols is a matter of concern and is not right," he said during an interaction with chief ministers of eight North-Eastern states through video conferencing.





Advertisement

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the full report in Punjabi.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



