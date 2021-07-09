India Diary: PM Modi drops 12 senior ministers, inducts younger members in a dramatic cabinet reshuffle

PM Modi appointed Mansukh Laxman Mandaviya as the country’s new health minister just hours after Harsh Vardhan, who was at the epicentre of India's COVID crisis, was asked to step down along with his deputy.





A total of 15 cabinet ministers and 28 junior ministers took oath at a ceremony in the presidential palace on 7 July.





They replaced 12 senior ministers who were fired in the first reshuffle since Mr Modi was re-elected in 2019.





Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar were retained.





Eight junior ministers were also elevated to the cabinet rank.





Commenting on the reshuffle, Opposition leader P. Chidambaram said the removal of 12 ministers reflect that ministers would have to pay the brunt if things go wrong.





"There is a lesson for ministers in these resignations. If things go right, the credit will go to the (Prime Minister). If things go wrong, the minister will be the fall guy," he tweeted.







