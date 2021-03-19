SBS Punjabi

India Diary: PM Narendra Modi calls for quick action to stop emerging second wave of COVID-19

Special Address by Narendra Modi (on screen) on the occasion of the online edition World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, 28 January 2021.

Need quick, decisive action to stop emerging second wave of coronavirus, says India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Source: EPA/Pascal Bitz/World Economic Forum/HANDOUT

Published 19 March 2021 at 11:53am
By Avneet Arora
Presented by Paramjit Sona
Source: SBS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his concern over the escalating coronavirus situation in some Indian states and emphasised that the emerging second wave of COVID-19 cases must be contained immediately. This and more in our weekly news segment from India.

Amidst the sudden rise of new coronavirus cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told states to take "quick and decisive" steps to stop the second wave of COVID-19.

In a virtual interaction with state chief ministers over the pandemic situation and the ongoing vaccination drive, the prime minister said the relative success of India in dealing with the pandemic should not give way to “carelessness” and people must follow the ‘Test, Track and Treat’ formula to control the peak.

"If we do not stop it here, then a condition for a nationwide outbreak may emerge," Mr Modi said.

All this and more, in this week's India Diary.

To hear the full report click on the audio link above.

