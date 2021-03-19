India Diary: PM Narendra Modi calls for quick action to stop emerging second wave of COVID-19

Amidst the sudden rise of new coronavirus cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told states to take "quick and decisive" steps to stop the second wave of COVID-19.





In a virtual interaction with state chief ministers over the pandemic situation and the ongoing vaccination drive, the prime minister said the relative success of India in dealing with the pandemic should not give way to “carelessness” and people must follow the ‘Test, Track and Treat’ formula to control the peak.





"If we do not stop it here, then a condition for a nationwide outbreak may emerge," Mr Modi said.





Advertisement

All this and more, in this week's India Diary.





To hear the full report click on the audio link above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .















