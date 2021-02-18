SBS Punjabi

India Diary: Rail tracks blocked by protesting farmers once again

A farmer addresses a rally of protestors at a railway track in Jandiala, Punjab.

A farmer addresses protestors at a railway track in Jandiala, Punjab. Source: AAP Image/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Published 18 February 2021 at 10:03pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Announced by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, farmers protesting against the Modi government’s contentious farm laws gathered at railway stations across the country to block tracks once again. Tune into the podcast to listen to India's important news of the week.

The railway blockade is the third major demonstration by farmers, following the Republic Day tractor rally and the ‘chakka jam’ on February 6. 

On February 17, the Bombay High Court granted bail to advocate and activist Nikita Jacob, against whom a non-bailable warrant was issued in Delhi in the Greta Thunberg toolkit case.

To hear the full report in Punjabi, click on the audio link above.

