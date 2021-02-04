SBS Punjabi

India Diary: Tough for Modi government to stay in power if agri laws remain, warn farm leaders

SBS Punjabi

Farmer leader Gurnaam Singh Chidoni addressing over farmer protest and one-day hunger strike

Leaders of the farmers' protest in India. Source: ANI

Published 4 February 2021 at 9:29pm, updated 5 February 2021 at 11:11am
By Ruchika Talwar
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS

Farmers protesting India’s new controversial agriculture laws gathered en-masse in Haryana on February 3 for a ‘mahapanchayat’ meant as a show of strength against the Modi government. This and more news from India in this podcast.

Hosted by the Sarv Jatiya Kandela Khap near Jind, this large-scale village congregation called mahapanchayat pushed for the repeal of three farming laws at the heart of farmer protests outside New Delhi since November.

Uttar Pradesh has seen such gatherings in the past few days, but this time, it was taken into Haryana's Jat heartland.

In the presence farmer leaders like Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Singh Charuni and Balbir Singh Rajewal, the Indian government was warned of “gaddi wapsi” (recall of elected office) if there’s no “bill wapsi” (repeal of bills).

To hear the full report in Punjabi click on the audio link above.

