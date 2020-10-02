India Diary: Senior BJP leaders among 32 acquitted in Babri Masjid demolition case

In this week's India Diary, hear about:





28 years after the Babri Masjid was demolished, 32 accused, including BJP stalwarts Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi have been acquitted. Hear the reaction from various people in this report.

Farmer groups continue to rally against the passage of three farming bills, with roads and railways jammed by the protesters.

Cinemas and multiple will re-open at 50 percent capacity from 15 October

Special CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav has delivered his verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case on Wednesday, 30 September 2020, almost 28 years after the 16th-century structure was razed by a mob in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya town.





The court ruled that the CBI had not been able to produce evidence to back up its charge that there was a conspiracy to demolish Babri Masjid.





The judge acquitted the 32 accused in the case including former deputy prime minister LK Advani, former Union ministers MM Joshi and Uma Bharti and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh.





Hear the full report by clicking on the audio link above.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus





