India Diary: Senior BJP leaders among 32 acquitted in Babri Masjid demolition case

Senior Advocate Mahipal Ahluwali feeds sweets to BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi after a special CBI court's verdict in Lucknow acquitted Joshi in the Babri Masjid Demolition Case, on September 30, 2020 in New Delhi, India.

Senior Advocate Mahipal Ahluwali feeds sweets to BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi after a special CBI court in Lucknow acquitted him in Babri Masjid case Source: Biplov Bhuyan/Hindustan Times/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are among the 32 accused who have been acquitted in the long-running case of the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992. Hear about this, and the continuing protests by farmers' groups in India, especially in Punjab, in our weekly India Diary.

In this week's India Diary, hear about:

  • 28 years after the Babri Masjid was demolished, 32 accused, including BJP stalwarts Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi have been acquitted. Hear the reaction from various people in this report.
  • Farmer groups continue to rally against the passage of three farming bills, with roads and railways jammed by the protesters.
  • Cinemas and multiple will re-open at 50 percent capacity from 15 October
Special CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav has delivered his verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case on Wednesday,  30 September 2020, almost 28 years after the 16th-century structure was razed by a mob in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya town.

The court ruled that the CBI had not been able to produce evidence to back up its charge that there was a conspiracy to demolish Babri Masjid.

The judge acquitted the 32 accused in the case including former deputy prime minister LK Advani, former Union ministers MM Joshi and Uma Bharti and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh.

Hear the full report by clicking on the audio link above. 

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.  

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus
More from SBS Punjabi

SAD breaks away from BJP coalition, farming bills gets presidential seal

SBS Punjabi News 23 Sep 2020: India now highest in the world for COVID-19 recoveries

Punjabi Diary: Farming Bill passes in Rajya Sabha amid protests, Harsimrat Kaur Badal resignation accepted



Share

Latest podcast episodes

amrit.jpg

India Diary: Cops question family members as hunt for Amritpal Singh continues

monga.jpg

Oscar winner Guneet Monga to produce a documentary on rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh

ANTI LGBTIQ STREET PROTEST SYDNEY

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Wednesday 22 March 2023

Australia Economy

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Tuesday 21 March 2023