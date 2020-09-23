SBS Punjabi News 23 Sep 2020: India now highest in the world for COVID-19 recoveries

Headlines of tonight’s SBS Punjabi news bulletin:





** A 14-year-old boy missing in bushland east of Melbourne found dead...





** The Victorian government considers easing COVID-19 restrictions in Melbourne earlier than planned...And





** India now claims to have the highest number of recovered coronavirus patients.





India’s Health Ministry announced today that while 83,347 new coronavirus cases were registered in the previous 24 hours, 89,746 recoveries also took place.





This is the fifth consecutive day when the recoveries have outnumbered new infections, with Ministry Secretary Prashant Bhushan saying India stands first in the world for the number of recovered cases.





The national recovery rate is 81.25 percent, and it contributes to almost one-fifth of the global recoveries (19.5 percent).





To hear the full bulletin, click on the audio link above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.



The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









