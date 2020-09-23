SBS Punjabi News 23 Sep 2020: India now highest in the world for COVID-19 recoveries

Indian tourists visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, India.

Indian tourists visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, after it was closed down by the authorities for six months amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Source: EPA

For the fifth consecutive day in India, the recovery rate of coronavirus patients has outnumbered the number of new cases registered. The Indian Health Ministry says that the country now has the highest number of recoveries in the world, totalling nearly 4.5million.

Headlines of tonight’s SBS Punjabi news bulletin:

** A 14-year-old boy missing in bushland east of Melbourne found dead... 

** The Victorian government considers easing COVID-19 restrictions in Melbourne earlier than planned...And

** India now claims to have the highest number of recovered coronavirus patients. 

India’s Health Ministry announced today that while 83,347 new coronavirus cases were registered in the previous 24 hours, 89,746 recoveries also took place.

This is the fifth consecutive day when the recoveries have outnumbered new infections, with Ministry Secretary Prashant Bhushan saying India stands first in the world for the number of recovered cases.

The national recovery rate is 81.25 percent, and it contributes to almost one-fifth of the global recoveries (19.5 percent).

