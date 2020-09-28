SAD breaks away from BJP coalition, farming bills gets presidential seal

The president of the Shiromani Akali Dal announcing that his party has broken away from the ruling BJP led coalition government

The president of the Shiromani Akali Dal announcing that his party has broken away from the ruling BJP led coalition government Source: Twitter

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

The Shiromani Akali Dal has broken it’s alliance of over two decades with the ruling BJP-led national government, saying it is parting ways due "its principles". Meanwhile, amid protests around the nation, the President of India has given his assent to the three farming bills, which formalises them as law.

The core committee of Shiromani Akala Dal met for over three hours on Saturday after which president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the party’s exit from the National Democratic Alliance. 

Citing the rights of Punjab’s farmers and the NDA’s “continued insensitivity to Punjabi and Sikh issues,” Mr Badal said the political alliance which began in 1996 has now been dissolved. 
As protests against the passage of three contentious farming bills continued, former federal minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal toured Fazilka for the first time after her resignation and made a fiery address to a large gathering. 

Meanwhile the President of India, Ram Nath Kovid has given his assent to these three farming bills, which were published in the national gazette on Sunday, September 27. This means they have now come into effect as the new law.
Whilst the Modi government has called the passage of these bills as "landmark" and a “watershed moment” in the nation’s history, nationwide protests are taking place, with the opposition calling it not just “anti-farmer”, but even “unconstitutional”. 

To hear more about this and other news from Punjab, click on the audio player above.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
More from SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Farming Bill passes in Rajya Sabha amid protests, Harsimrat Kaur Badal resignation accepted

SBS Punjabi News 23 Sep 2020: India now highest in the world for COVID-19 recoveries



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

NATIONAL CABINET MEETING

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 3 February 2023

Rana Ranbir SBS Punjabi.png

A look into versatile Punjabi actor and writer Rana Ranbir's journey to success

Sukhnoor and khushi.jpg

Melbourne’s Rangi twins vault their way to stardom, eye greater heights in Australian athletics

FIVE DOLLAR BANKNOTE

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 2 February 2023