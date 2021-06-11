SBS Punjabi

India Diary: Steady decline in new COVID-19 cases, but record deaths in last 24 hours

Health workers at a COVID-19 centre in Mumbai, India on 24 May 2021.

Health workers at a COVID-19 centre in Mumbai, India. Source: AAP

Published 11 June 2021 at 11:26am
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Paramjit Sona
According to the health ministry's data, India’s overall caseload now stands at 29 million, while total fatalities are at 356,000. All this and more in our weekly news segment from India.

India reported a record rise of 6,148 deaths from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours and 94,052 new coronavirus cases.

This is the highest number of deaths that the country has seen in a day since the start of the pandemic.

These numbers increased significantly after the eastern state of Bihar revised its toll on Wednesday, adding 3,951 previously uncounted deaths to its tally.

Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.

