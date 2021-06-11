India Diary: Steady decline in new COVID-19 cases, but record deaths in last 24 hours

India reported a record rise of 6,148 deaths from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours and 94,052 new coronavirus cases.





This is the highest number of deaths that the country has seen in a day since the start of the pandemic.





These numbers increased significantly after the eastern state of Bihar revised its toll on Wednesday, adding 3,951 previously uncounted deaths to its tally.





