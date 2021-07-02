SBS Punjabi

India Diary: Supreme Court orders government to compensate families of COVID-19 victims

SBS Punjabi

family members and volunteers carry the body of a COVID-19 victim for cremation in New Delhi, India.

family members and volunteers carry the body of a COVID-19 victim for cremation in New Delhi, India. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 July 2021 at 3:42pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has been given six weeks to frame guidelines for fixing ex gratia meant for the families of those who died because of the pandemic. All this and more in our weekly news segment from India.

Published 2 July 2021 at 3:42pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS
India’s Supreme Court on 30 June said the Modi government is bound by law to pay ex-gratia to the families of those who died due to Covid-19.

The apex court, however, clarified that the amount of ex-gratia cannot be fixed by the court and that the government and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) should determine the amount after taking into account their policies and other relief measures already in place.

"We direct NDMA to form guidelines for ex-gratia compensation for family members of persons who succumbed to Covid, as per minimum standards of relief," a two-member bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and MR Shah said in what will come as huge relief for kin of victims.

Advertisement
 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to
SBS Punjabi
Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on
Facebook
and
Twitter
 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack