India Diary: Supreme Court orders government to compensate families of COVID-19 victims

India’s Supreme Court on 30 June said the Modi government is bound by law to pay ex-gratia to the families of those who died due to Covid-19.





The apex court, however, clarified that the amount of ex-gratia cannot be fixed by the court and that the government and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) should determine the amount after taking into account their policies and other relief measures already in place.





"We direct NDMA to form guidelines for ex-gratia compensation for family members of persons who succumbed to Covid, as per minimum standards of relief," a two-member bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and MR Shah said in what will come as huge relief for kin of victims.





