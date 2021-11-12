SBS Punjabi

India Diary: Supreme Court unhappy with UP government's report on Lakhimpur Kheri case

Lakhimpur Khiri

Villagers watch a burnt car that run over and killed farmers at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Source: AAP

Published 12 November 2021 at 2:12pm, updated 12 November 2021 at 2:17pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Unhappy over the probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed, the apex court on 8 November said it wanted to appoint a retired judge to monitor it till filing of chargesheet in the case. All this and more in our weekly news segment from India.

The Supreme Court has expressed disappointment and criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for not providing enough details in its status report on the police's investigation into the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

"This is not going the way we expected," the court said. 

Justice Surya Kant who was part of the bench hearing the case, said that the court was inclined to appoint a former judge of a different High Court to monitor the case.

"To ensure there is no mix up of evidence in the case, we are inclined to appoint a former judge of a different high court to monitor the probe in the case," the court said and suggested the names of Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain (retired) or justice Ranjit Singh (retired) from Pun"ab and Haryana High Court to oversee the ongoing investigation.

Click on the player above to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi. 

