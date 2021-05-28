SBS Punjabi

India Diary: WhatsApp sues government over new privacy rules

Whatsapp

Facebook-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp on Wednesday challenged the Indian government in the Delhi High Court over the traceability clause. Source: AAP

Published 28 May 2021 at 12:08pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
The Facebook-owned messaging app has taken the Indian government to court over new digital rules which could potentially break the end-to-end encryption and violate the privacy of users. All this and more in our weekly news segment from India.

The new IT rules that came into effect on 26 May have raised concerns about how they can threaten the freedom of speech in India.

WhatsApp, a messaging service owned by Facebook that sends encrypted messages, took an objection to the traceability clause in the new rules and filed a privacy lawsuit on May 25, stating that the requirement for them to adopt features such as traceability for identifying originators of messages will violate the right to privacy under the Indian law and the company’s end-to-end encryption policy.

The lawsuit, filed by the messaging service in the Delhi High Court, seeks to block the enforceability of these rules that were handed down by the government earlier this year.

Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.

