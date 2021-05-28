India Diary: WhatsApp sues government over new privacy rules

The new IT rules that came into effect on 26 May have raised concerns about how they can threaten the freedom of speech in India.





WhatsApp, a messaging service owned by Facebook that sends encrypted messages, took an objection to the traceability clause in the new rules and filed a privacy lawsuit on May 25, stating that the requirement for them to adopt features such as traceability for identifying originators of messages will violate the right to privacy under the Indian law and the company’s end-to-end encryption policy.





The lawsuit, filed by the messaging service in the Delhi High Court, seeks to block the enforceability of these rules that were handed down by the government earlier this year.





Advertisement







Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









