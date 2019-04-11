India, Pakistan, Bangladesh to mark Jallianwala Bagh centenary in New Zealand

Amongst the several events being organised across the world to commemorate the centenary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacare, one will be held in New Zealand on April 12.





In this event, not only people of Indian but also Pakistani and Bangladeshi origin will join hands to offer their tribute to all those peaceful protestors who were killed a century ago in Amritsar on April 13, 1919.





Ekta, an NGO comprising the Indian community of New Zealand, GOPIO (Global organisation of People of Indian origin) and the Indian High Commission in New Zealand are jointly organising this event.





Dr Pushpa Wood, Director of Financial Education and Research Centre at Wellington’s Massey University is part of this event to commemorate the massacre that shook world a hundred years ago and also provided the Indian freedom movement a new direction.





Speaking with SBS Punjabi, she says: “the event will take place inside a church so it’ll start with a prayer. It’ll be followed by the story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and then speeches by the Mayor of Wellington Justin Lester, the Indian High Commissioner Sanjiv Kohli and former Governor General of New Zealand Sir Anand Satyanand, amongst others. We’ll also screen portions of the movie Gandhi . This will be followed by a special performance by youngsters of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh and it’ll be concluded with an interfaith prayer.”





Dr Wood explains that since the Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place in Undivided India, this event will have representation from people of Pakistan and Bangladesh along with those from India.





The song, Itni shakti humein dena paramatma , will have youngsters from the three countries not only sing but also play traditional instruments like the harmonium and tabla, common in these three countries, says Dr Wood.





To listen to this interview in Punjabi, click on the player at the top of the page.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.





