India struggles to come to terms with its lockdown

India lockdown

Source: Raj

Published 27 March 2020 at 12:33pm, updated 31 March 2020 at 10:59am
By Amy Hall
Presented by MP Singh
India's bustling cities have come to a standstill as the country of 1.3 billion people enters a 21-day lockdown. For those not abiding by the new restrictions, police are coming down hard.

India may only have a little over 500 confirmed cases and a very low death toll for a country of 1.3 billion people, but there are fears it could follow countries like Italy and China and become overwhelmed by the virus. With just 0.5 hospital beds for every 1,000 people, compared with 4.3 in China and 3.2 in Italy, a widespread outbreak in India would have tragic consequences.

The country has already banned the export of ventilators, sanitisers and personal protection equipment to ensure it has all it needs to fight the pandemic. New Dehli pharmacist Raju Das says while he supports the government's decision to lockdown the country, it could make impoverished Indians even more vulnerable.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

