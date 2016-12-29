India to spend $700 million to build Shivaji memorial

Narender Modi, Prime Minister of India laid the foundation stone of giant statue detecting Maratha King Shivaji. Touted as the tallest statue of the world, it will be built four kilometres into the Arabian Sea. But fishermen of the city are opposing the project, so as the environmentalists. statue of double in height than New York's Statue of Liberty is already in controversy before its work getting





The statue of the great Maratha warrior will be double the height of New York's Statue of Liberty. But many are questioning whether India should be spending close to a billion dollars when same money can be used for the welfare of debt-stricken farmers.



