India to spend $700 million to build Shivaji memorial

Statue

A design of the proposed memorial of Maratha warrior, Shivaji. Source: Maharashtra Government

Published 29 December 2016 at 3:16pm, updated 29 December 2016 at 4:42pm
By Gautam Kapil
While India's Prime Minister says the memorial will boost tourism and more such iconic landmarks should be built in the country, many are questioning whether India should be spending millions of dollars on statues and memorials when the money can be used for more pressing needs of the masses.

The statue of the great Maratha warrior will be double the height of New York's Statue of Liberty. But many are questioning whether India should be spending close to a billion dollars when same money can be used for the welfare of debt-stricken farmers. 

