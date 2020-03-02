SBS Punjabi

Indian-Australian actor Kabir Singh plays role of a 'possessed' student in his next film

SBS Punjabi

Punjabi actor Kabir Singh in AIYAI - a wreathful soul

Source: Kabir Singh

Published 2 March 2020 at 1:07pm, updated 2 March 2020 at 1:11pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

After playing the lead in ‘One Less God,' a film based on Mumbai terror attacks, Kabir Singh will now be seen in a horror-thriller, ‘Aiyai – a wrathful soul,' a movie that showcases the struggle of an Indian student in Australia.

‘Aiyai – a wrathful soul,' is an Australian movie that pivots around the struggle of an Indian student in Brisbane, who is tormented by the tragedies experienced by people around him.

In an interview with SBS Punjabi, Mr Singh who is essaying the role of the student in the film said the movie largely highlights the challenges faced by Indian students in Australia, who arrive in the country with "big dreams".

"The movie highlights the struggles of international students who come to Australia with big dreams and work day and night to pay off their university fee, accommodation and also struggle to save some money to send it back to their families in India," said Mr Singh.

Sharing details of the film, the Sydney-based actor said his character gets possessed by a spirit who then uses him to fulfil its own vengeance.

"Kiran the name of lead character gets a job in a morgue and eventually, things take a turn for the worse as he is possessed by an evil spirit.

"But if you look deeper, Kiran has a good heart who often helps people around him. And in the end, you will find yourself rooting for the character." 

He added that while the film has a chilling narrative, "optimism in adversity" remains its central theme.

"Aiyai tries to convey that even in adversity, you should deal with circumstances in a positive manner."

Filmed in Brisbane and regional Queensland by cinematographer Damien Beebe and debutant director Ilanthirayan Alan Arumugam, the movie released last week.

Click on the player above to listen to the full interview in Punjabi.

