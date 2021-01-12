SBS Punjabi

Indian community in Australia announces financial aid for families of farmers who died during protests

What sparked a huge farmers protest in India in the middle of coronavirus pandemic

Published 12 January 2021 at 12:45pm, updated 13 January 2021 at 2:19pm
By Paras Nagpal
Members of the Indian community in Melbourne have announced financial support of $600 (Rs 30,000) to the families of farmers who died during the ongoing agitation against the Indian government's agriculture reforms.

Highlights
  • Indian community in Australia has announced an aid of $600 to the families of deceased farmers
  • Community leaders requested Indian farmland owners settled in Australia to not charge lease amount from farmers this year
  • Over 70 farmers have lost their lives during protests in India
The Indian community on Sunday gathered at Sri Guru Singh Sabha - Craigieburn Gurudwara (SGSS) in Melbourne's north to pay tribute to the farmers who lost their lives during the protests in India.


President of the Craigieburn Sikh temple, Paramjit Singh Grewal told SBS Punjabi that the members of the community have decided to provide ex-gratia of $600 to the next of kin of the farmers who have lost their lives during the ongoing protests.

"We would also like to request members of the community to reach out to us if they know of any families from their native regions, who have lost their loved ones during the protest so that we can provide them with financial support," he said.

The committee made the announcement after the prayer ceremony on Sunday that had been organised to honour the memory of the deceased farmers.

“This is our way to pay tribute to the farmers who have lost their lives while protesting against the three farm laws," said Mr Grewal.

According to leaders of the movement, over 70 farmers have lost their lives, including those who died by suicide during these protests.

NRIs in Australia to provide financial aid to the families of farmers who died during protests.
Sukhmani Sahib paath and Ardas were offered to pay homage to the farmers that died while protesting Source: Facebook


Mr Grewal also took the opportunity to request landowners settled outside India who have leased their land to farmers in India to not charge any lease amount this year.

“We request all non-resident Indians (NRIs) who have leased their land in India to extend their support to farmers by not charging any money for their leased farmlands.”



Over 50 farmers' unions primarily from the northern Indian states of Punjab and Haryana have been protesting at the borders of the national capital against the three farm laws since their enactment in September last year.

So far eight rounds of talks have taken place between the government and the representatives of the farm unions- all of which have remained inconclusive. 

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.  

