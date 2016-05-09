Indian community volunteers help donate over 10 tonnes of food to Melbourne's needy

"Lets Feed " is a food donation drive, conducted by the Indian community, at Hindu temples and Sikh gurudwaras of Melbourne. In less than a year's time, over 10 tonnes of non-perishable food has been collected and donated to Asylum Seeker Resource Centre and Fair Share.





The aim of campaign is to extend the principles of both religions (Hinduism and Sikhism) of caring and sharing to the wider Australian community.





There are 20 collection points throughout Victoria, 50 volunteers and numerous donors who make regular contribution. The core strength and message of campaign is that it is run by the Indian community, but it benefits wider Australian community members who are needy, disadvantaged and homeless





The campaign also supports more than 20 breakfast clubs at Victorian schools where some students miss their breakfast or even dinner the night before due to many social factors.





From Tarneit Gurudwara every week 40 cooked Langar meals are also delivered to a service in Wyndham which feeds homeless children. Donations of clothes and other needy items are also arranged when there is a specific need in community.





Here is an interview with Jasvinder Sidhu, a lecturer at Federation University, who initiated this project. Joining him in the studio was Ashmeet Singh, a volunteer, who helps in collecting donations and delivering them to the points of need.















