Indian contribution to Gallipoli finally gets recognition

A regiment of 14th Sikhs, sent in by Maharaja Patiala, and Gurkha regiments reached the shores of Gallipoli on August 5, 2015, to help the Anzacs in this campaign. And to mark this, the book "Die in Battle, Do Not Despair" written by acclaimed military historian Professor Peter Stanley, was released at UNSW, Canberra. Here is an interview with Professor Stanley about this book - which for the first time names at least 200 Indian heroes of Gallipoli, and the book includes many photos of the Sikhs, Gurkhas and Punjabi Musalman troops, that have never been seen publicly before.




