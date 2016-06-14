Indian international student attacked in Melbourne

The victim was attacked at Melbourne Source: Supplied
Published 14 June 2016 at 6:36pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:47pm
By Preetinder Grewal, Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS
Audio in Punjabi - An international student was left bleeding profusely with several cuts on his head on Monday while he was on his way to work in melbourne. A Caucasian man who appeared to be in his early thirties attacked the victim with a concealed weapon when he stopped at a kebab shop at Hoddle street in Richmond, on way to his work. Preetinder Singh Grewal reports...
