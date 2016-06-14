SBS Punjabi

Indian international student attacked in Melbourne

SBS Punjabi

The victim was attacked at Melbourne

The victim was attacked at Melbourne Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 June 2016 at 6:36pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:47pm
By Preetinder Grewal, Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS

Audio in Punjabi - An international student was left bleeding profusely with several cuts on his head on Monday while he was on his way to work in melbourne. A Caucasian man who appeared to be in his early thirties attacked the victim with a concealed weapon when he stopped at a kebab shop at Hoddle street in Richmond, on way to his work. Preetinder Singh Grewal reports...

Published 14 June 2016 at 6:36pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:47pm
By Preetinder Grewal, Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS
READ MORE

Indian international student attacked in Melbourne



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?